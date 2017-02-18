16,177 Shares in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,026,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,111,000 after buying an additional 118,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 20,014,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,946,000 after buying an additional 535,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 13,600,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,507,000 after buying an additional 343,416 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 51.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,778,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,253,000 after buying an additional 3,335,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,181,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,382,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 80.65 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $112.22 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12 month low of $70.40 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Schlumberger N.V. had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

“16,177 Shares in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/18/16177-shares-in-schlumberger-n-v-slb-acquired-by-hall-laurie-j-trustee.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.37 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stephens cut Schlumberger N.V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,520,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Danton sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $209,198.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,098 shares of company stock worth $19,554,440 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.