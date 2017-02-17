Zhaopin Limited (ZPIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zhaopin Limited (NYSE:ZPIN) will be issuing its Q217 quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

Zhaopin Limited (NYSE:ZPIN) opened at 15.94 on Friday. Zhaopin Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zhaopin Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zhaopin Limited stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zhaopin Limited (NYSE:ZPIN) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Zhaopin Limited were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhaopin Limited Company Profile

Zhaopin Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating an online recruitment platform in the People’s Republic of China. It also provides human resources related services, including campus recruitment, executive searches and print advertising. Its Website, zhaopin.com, is a career-focused Website in China.

