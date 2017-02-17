ZELTIQ Aesthetics’ (ZLTQ) Positive Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their positive rating on shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) in a research report report published on Monday.

ZLTQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics in a report on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) opened at 55.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. ZELTIQ Aesthetics has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, insider Keith J. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $350,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,528.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Lamm sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $2,535,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics during the third quarter valued at about $32,088,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its position in shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 142.5% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,391,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. EverPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics during the second quarter valued at about $15,032,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,219,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after buying an additional 521,462 shares during the last quarter.

About ZELTIQ Aesthetics

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. Its product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. It sell the CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists, and obstetrics and gynecology physicians.

