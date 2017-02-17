ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. (ZLTQ) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday.

ZLTQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZELTIQ Aesthetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on ZELTIQ Aesthetics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ZELTIQ Aesthetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a positive rating on shares of ZELTIQ Aesthetics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.60.

ZELTIQ Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) opened at 55.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 1.01. ZELTIQ Aesthetics has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

In other news, insider Keith J. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $350,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Foley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in ZELTIQ Aesthetics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

ZELTIQ Aesthetics Company Profile

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. Its product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. It sell the CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists, and obstetrics and gynecology physicians.

