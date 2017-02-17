Zacks: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $28.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Merit Medical Systems an industry rank of 149 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 29th.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Kent W. Stanger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $315,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 20.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $236,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $297,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) opened at 28.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a designer, developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices used in an array of interventional and diagnostic procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. Its cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases; embolotherapeutic products, and cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology (CRM/EP) devices.

