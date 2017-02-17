Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) opened at 23.10 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73.

“Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDY) to Hold” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-pernod-ricard-sa-pdrdy-to-hold.html.

