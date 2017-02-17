Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Encana Corporation (ECA) to Buy

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Buoyed by a slew of positive developments, we are maintaining our positive investment thesis on Encana. The Canadian energy behemoth – which posted a surprise operating profit in the Sep quarter on the back of reduced drilling costs and solid execution – holds one of the largest natural gas resource portfolios in North America. As such, the company is set to benefit from the commodity's recent price strength. Additionally, the steps undertaken by Encana to divest high-cost low-profit gas assets will increase its financial flexibility and fund the transition to a more diversified oil and gas firm. Finally, the recent equity offering will help it lower debt levels, apart from supporting more number of rigs in the Permian basin, where Encana is a top tier operator. Therefore, notwithstanding the stock's impressive run in the past 6 months, we believe that ECA offers more upside for investors going ahead.”

Several other research firms have also commented on ECA. Vetr upgraded Encana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.87 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered Encana Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KLR Group upgraded Encana Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on shares of Encana Corporation in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Encana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.82.

Shares of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) opened at 12.43 on Wednesday. Encana Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company’s market capitalization is $12.09 billion.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Encana Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Encana Corporation will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-encana-corporation-eca-to-buy.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Encana Corporation by 321.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 210,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Encana Corporation by 14.6% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Encana Corporation by 58.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 85,116 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encana Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in Encana Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Encana Corporation Company Profile

Encana Corp is a Canada-based energy producer, which is engaged in the business of exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.