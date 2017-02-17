Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ELMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Electromed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Electromed (NYSEMKT:ELMD) opened at 5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.89. Electromed has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Electromed (NYSEMKT:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm earned $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electromed will post $0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Electromed by 13.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Electromed by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Electromed by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Electromed by 170.1% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter.

