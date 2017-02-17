Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cognizant reported lower-than-expected fourth quarter 2016 results. However, Cognizant’s announcement of enhanced focus on expanding digital capabilities and an extensive capital buyback program overshadowed dismal quarterly performance. Cognizant remains well positioned to benefit from strong demand from digitization of businesses. High quality, lower cost technology services and strategic partnership with the likes of Microsoft and SAP SE are big positives for the company. Over the past six months, the company shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized business Software Service/BPO Industry. However, macroeconomic headwinds and sluggish spending levels in its healthcare and financial sectors have emerged as big concerns. Intense competition in the IT service industry, rising wages and customer concentration are the other challenges. “

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) opened at 58.10 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology service provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business earned $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $108,933.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $36,410.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,466 shares of company stock worth $3,201,816 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a provider of information technology (IT), consulting and business process services. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, which includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services; Healthcare, which includes healthcare providers and payers, as well as life sciences customers, including pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies; Manufacturing, Retail and Logistics, which includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers, as well as customers providing logistics services, and Other, which includes communications, manufacturing/retail/logistics, and high technology.

