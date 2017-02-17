Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (LGF.A) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NASDAQ:LGF.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lions Gate has underperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the past six months. In third-quarter fiscal 2017, Lions Gate’s adjusted net income declined substantially, a major concern for the investors. However, in an effort to enhance competitive position, maximize return and build a diversified portfolio, Lions Gate has been making strategic investments and buyouts, such as that of Starz. The addition of Starz will aid the company to become a major player in the TV space and also help it to regain lost ground in streaming network. Further, with the increasing popularity of eSports, Lions Gate has invested in the eSports franchise The Immortals. However, the motion picture industry is highly competitive, and Lions Gate has to continually strive to maintain their share of box office receipts. Moreover, the escalating cost of motion picture production and marketing in recent years may jeopardize the company’s margins.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LGF.A. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/zacks-investment-research-lowers-lions-gate-entertainment-co-class-a-voting-shares-lgf-a-to-hold.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.