Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dominion Midstream Partners, LP (DM) to Hold

Dominion Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas infrastructure assets. The Company is formed to own the interests in Dominion Cove Point LNG, LP, which owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) import, storage, regasification and transportation assets. Cove Point’s operations consist of LNG import and storage services at the Cove Point LNG Facility and the transportation of domestic natural gas and regasified LNG to Mid-Atlantic markets via the Cove Point Pipeline. Dominion Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

DM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Midstream Partners, from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dominion Midstream Partners, from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America Corporation raised Dominion Midstream Partners, from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on Dominion Midstream Partners, and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Dominion Midstream Partners, (NYSE:DM) traded down 1.38% on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,163 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.82. Dominion Midstream Partners, has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

Dominion Midstream Partners, (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Dominion Midstream Partners, had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm earned $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Midstream Partners, will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.2605 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Dominion Midstream Partners,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dominion Midstream Partners,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dominion Midstream Partners, by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dominion Midstream Partners, during the third quarter worth $2,395,000. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Dominion Midstream Partners, by 18.0% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 948,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 144,403 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Dominion Midstream Partners, by 11.1% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Midstream Partners, by 2.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Midstream Partners,

Dominion Midstream Partners, LP owns the preferred equity interests and the general partner interest of Dominion Cove Point LNG, LP (Cove Point). Cove Point owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) import, storage, regasification and transportation assets. The Company’s segment is Dominion Energy, which consists of gas transportation, LNG import and storage.

