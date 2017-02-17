Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) opened at 20.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.67. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $125,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 213.0% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. The Company owns hotel properties throughout the United States. The Company owns approximately 180 hotels operating in over 30 states with an aggregate of approximately 22,960 rooms.

