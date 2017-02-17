Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) to Sell

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Organovo Holdings, Inc. is a three-dimensional biology company focused on delivering breakthrough bioprinting technology and creating tissue on demand for research and medical applications. Its NovoGen 3D printing technology is a platform that works across various tissue and cell types. Organovo Holdings, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ONVO has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Organovo Holdings in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organovo Holdings in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Organovo Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organovo Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) opened at 2.89 on Wednesday. Organovo Holdings has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Organovo Holdings had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 911.80%. The business earned $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 248.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organovo Holdings will post ($0.39) EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,059,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,267,142.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,750 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Organovo Holdings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organovo Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Organovo Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Organovo Holdings by 60.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Organovo Holdings by 142.4% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings Company Profile

