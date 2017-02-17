Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) to Sell

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fashion obsolescence, foreign currency headwinds, a competitive retail landscape, and cautious consumer spending continue to pose concern for Foot Locker. Moreover, we noticed that the Zacks Consensus Estimate has witnessed a downtrend ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 earnings release in the past 30 days. Although the stock has outpaced the industry in the past three months, it is likely to reverse the trend. Nevertheless, we believe continuous exploitation of opportunities such as children’s business, shop-in-shop expansion, store banner.com business, store refurbishment and enhancement of assortments, will benefit the company in the long run. Management had earlier reaffirmed its projection of a mid-single-digit increase in comparable sales in fiscal 2016. Further, it continues to expect double-digit growth in earnings per share for the fiscal year.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FL. Vetr raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.82 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.19.

Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) opened at 70.50 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company earned $1.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post $4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

“Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) to Sell” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-foot-locker-inc-fl-to-sell.html.

In related news, Director Jarobin Gilbert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paulette Alviti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,763.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,475 over the last three months. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Foot Locker by 19.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 380,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after buying an additional 61,181 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Foot Locker by 19.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after buying an additional 40,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 46.1% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 467,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after buying an additional 147,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company’s Athletic Stores segment is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer whose formats include Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, SIX:02, Runners Point Group, including Runners Point and Sidestep.

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.