Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the last one month, Altra Industrial's shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Machinery General Industrial industry. Also, we believe that the company holds solid potential for organic and inorganic growth in the long run. Also, Stromag acquisition will start yielding earnings benefits in 2017. In addition, the company is progressing well on its restructuring and cost-saving strategies. Rewarding shareholders with dividends and share buybacks remain a priority. However, the company is exposed to risks arising from stiff competition, high costs, and forex woes. For 2016 (results not yet released), the company anticipates soft conditions to persist in its end-markets. The company has narrowed its guidance for 2016, with sales now expected within $705-$715 million.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIMC. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) opened at 39.95 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.

In other Altra Industrial Motion Corp. news, VP Gerald P. Ferris sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $531,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gerald P. Ferris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,798,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,350,000 after buying an additional 217,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 69,338 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,244,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after buying an additional 120,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. The Company’s products are used to control and transmit power and torque in virtually any industrial application involving movement.

