Zacks: Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR an industry rank of 90 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 677,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 359,338 shares during the last quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Tricadia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 71.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 413,000 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) opened at 15.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

