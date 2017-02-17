Zacks: Brokerages Set $2.50 Price Target for Polymet Mining Corp (PLM)

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE:PLM) (TSE:POM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Polymet Mining Corp an industry rank of 23 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymet Mining Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSE:PLM) opened at 0.8418 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The firm’s market cap is $267.99 million. Polymet Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Polymet Mining Corp by 7.4% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 144,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polymet Mining Corp during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Polymet Mining Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Polymet Mining Corp Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PolyMet) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. The Company’s sole mineral property is the NorthMet Project, which is located in St. Louis County in the Mesabi Iron Range mining district approximately 60 miles north of Duluth, Minnesota, the United States.

