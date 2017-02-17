Zacks: Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) Given $35.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. Artesian Resources Corporation’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Artesian Resources Corporation an industry rank of 68 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARTNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Artesian Resources Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $32,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,596.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources Corporation by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources Corporation by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources Corporation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,151,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) opened at 31.60 on Tuesday. Artesian Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Artesian Resources Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Artesian Resources Corporation Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. It distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

