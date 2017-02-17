Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arbor Realty Trust an industry rank of 146 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) opened at 7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.58. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

“Zacks: Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/zacks-arbor-realty-trust-abr-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 247,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,355,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after buying an additional 188,002 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $888,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 171,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc is a specialized real estate finance company that invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The Company operates in the portfolio segment of commercial mortgage loans and investments. The Company invests primarily in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred and direct equity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.