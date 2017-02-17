Zacks: Analysts Set $6.33 Price Target for Sophiris Bio, Inc. (SPHS)

Shares of Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sophiris Bio an industry rank of 100 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sophiris Bio in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) opened at 2.79 on Tuesday. Sophiris Bio has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The stock’s market capitalization is $84.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Airain ltd increased its position in shares of Sophiris Bio by 99.1% in the third quarter. Airain ltd now owns 63,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, formerly Protox Therapeutics Inc, is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The Company has operations based in San Diego developing a treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or enlarged prostate).

