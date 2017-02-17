Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) opened at 85.79 on Friday. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide Corp will post $5.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WYN. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other news, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $184,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Worldwide Corp

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment has approximately 7,800 hotels and over 678,000 hotel rooms around the world.

