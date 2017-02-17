Worldpay Grp Plc (WDDYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Worldpay Grp Plc (OTCMKTS:WDDYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on WDDYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Worldpay Grp Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Worldpay Grp Plc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Worldpay Grp Plc (OTCMKTS:WDDYF) opened at 3.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00. Worldpay Grp Plc has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

