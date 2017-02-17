World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Although World Wrestling Entertainment shares have comfortably outperformed the Zacks categorized industry in the past one year, the trend might reverse in the near term due to decline in earnings estimate for the first quarter and full year 2017. Recently, the company reported the fourth quarter of 2016 earnings, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate after missing in the previous two quarters. However, continuous decline in pay-per-view and home entertainment revenues have been concern for investors. Competition in the entertainment video space has increased significantly and might become more intense in the coming days. Nevertheless, WWE is executing a five-part strategy to strengthen and expand the WWE Network, which includes creating new content, implementing programs that will have higher customer attraction and retention power, introducing new features, expanding distribution platforms and entering into new regions.”

WWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.29 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) opened at 22.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.71.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm earned $194.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.29 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

In other news, SVP Mark Kowal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $157,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 100,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $2,281,529.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,620 shares in the company, valued at $11,974,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $123,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $197,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $244,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is a media and entertainment company. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

