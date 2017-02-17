Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,685 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 13th total of 45,635 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,801 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) opened at 13.15 on Friday. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/wells-fargo-multi-sector-income-fund-erc-short-interest-update.html.

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk. The Fund’s portfolio includes agency securities, asset-backed securities, common stocks, corporate bonds and notes, foreign corporate bonds and notes, foreign government bonds, loans, municipal obligations, non-agency mortgage-backed securities and short-term investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.