Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VZ. Vetr downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.25 to $53.38 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.49.

Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) opened at 48.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm earned $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $32,925.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,056.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $603,133.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at $775,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,023,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,005,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 817,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 509,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after buying an additional 85,172 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 262,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

