Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) will announce its Q416 earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $57.08 million for the quarter.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) opened at 17.05 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $224.92 million.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. purchased 4,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $72,587.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,218 shares of company stock valued at $315,677. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

“Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/vishay-precision-group-inc-vpg-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc (VPG) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages. The Company operates through three business segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.