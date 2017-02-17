Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) opened at 17.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.57 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $4,531,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,525,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after buying an additional 352,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership that owns, acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s business objective is to provide an attractive return to its unitholders by focusing on business results, maximizing distributions through organic growth and pursuing accretive growth opportunities through acquisitions of mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits and similar interests from Diamondback Energy, Inc and from third parties.

