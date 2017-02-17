US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Wednesday.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our Outperform rating, and continue to see favorable risk/reward with long-term opportunities intact and shares trading at a -16% valuation gap vs. SYY.  Q4 caps a strong FY16. USFD wrapped up its first FY as a newly public company with a strong FY16 and Q4 results that largely matched USFD’s preannounced results on January 13 th . Highlights include: 1) FY16 Adjusted EBITDA growth of +11%, or +12.5% normalized for a 53 rd week in FY15; 2) Accelerating Q4 independent case growth of +6.1%, with an organic contribution of +3.8% suggesting underlying trends (on a 2-year basis) improved +60bps; 3) Annual gross margin improvement of +60bps owing to improved customer mix (more independents, fewer chains), merchandising/procurement initiatives and pricing benefits from deflation; and 4) FY16 gross profit dollar growth exceeding operating expense growth by 180bps. Looking ahead to FY17, we anticipate this spread to widen to +300bps as gross margin drivers continue and the benefits from recent field reorganization and restructuring initiatives are expected to drive +25bps of Adj. EBITDA margin improvement.””

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods Holding Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of US Foods Holding Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of US Foods Holding Corp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.15.

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) opened at 26.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.98.

US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company earned $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods Holding Corp news, major shareholder Dubilier & Rice Fund V. Clayton sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $538,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp by 42.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

About US Foods Holding Corp

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. It conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc It markets and distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States.

