US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% to ~$23.15-23.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.62 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a report on Wednesday. RBC Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods Holding Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) opened at 26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dubilier & Rice Fund V. Clayton sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $538,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/us-foods-holding-corp-usfd-issues-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

US Foods Holding Corp Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. It conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc It markets and distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.