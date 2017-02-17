United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Short Interest Down 33.5% in January

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,804 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the January 13th total of 899,802 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 424,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Community Banks by 15.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in United Community Banks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Airain ltd acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 89.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) opened at 29.00 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.73.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business earned $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. FIG Partners cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of United Community Banks to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is conducted by its subsidiary, United Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank that serves markets throughout north Georgia, coastal Georgia, the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, western North Carolina, upstate South Carolina and east Tennessee.

