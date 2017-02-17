TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of TrueCar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of TrueCar in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) opened at 13.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The stock’s market cap is $1.13 billion.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TrueCar will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Skutta sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $52,277.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 40,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $505,661.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock worth $580,493 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc offers a diverse software ecosystem for buying cars. The Company’s software ecosystem is based on a common technology infrastructure, and powered by data and analytics. The Company operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and its branded mobile experience. It customizes and operates its platform on a co-branded basis for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for enterprises.

