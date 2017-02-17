Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSE:TMQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,211 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 13th total of 821,113 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSE:TMQ) opened at 0.491 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $51.80 million. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, formerly NovaCopper Inc, is a Canada-based metals exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploring and developing the Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. The Company’s segments are Alaska, USA; Antioquia, Colombia, and Corporate and other. The Company focuses on the Arctic deposit, which is a volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located approximately 470 kilometers northwest of the City of Fairbanks, Alaska.

