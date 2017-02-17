Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$6.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, GMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.32.

Shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) opened at 5.17 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The stock’s market cap is $999.39 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

“Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Scotiabank” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/trican-well-service-ltd-tcw-pt-raised-to-c7-00-at-scotiabank.html.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd. is a Canada-based oilfield services company. The Company provides an array of specialized products, equipment, services and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada, the United States, Kazakhstan, Russia and Norway, as well as limited operations in Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.