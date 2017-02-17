Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is scheduled to be releasing its Q416 earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Trex Company to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) opened at 70.57 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Trex Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Trex Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trex Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex Company from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other Trex Company news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $149,199.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company markets its products under the brand name Trex. The Company offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories. Its decking products include Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance and Trex Select.

