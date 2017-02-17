TransCanada Corporation (TRP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. TransCanada Corporation had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company earned $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) opened at 47.56 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $38.05 billion. TransCanada Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on TransCanada Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransCanada Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of TransCanada Corporation in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

About TransCanada Corporation

TransCanada Corp (TransCanada) is an energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of the Company’s investments in approximately 67,300 kilometers (km) (approximately 41,900 miles) of regulated natural gas pipelines and over 250 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of regulated natural gas storage facilities.

