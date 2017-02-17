National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. National Bank Financial currently has C$8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TA. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered TransAlta from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$7.00 price target on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.67.

Shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) opened at 7.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.45.

“TransAlta Co. (TA) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/transalta-co-ta-lowered-to-sector-perform-at-national-bank-financial.html.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,730 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. TransAlta is organized into seven segments: Canadian Coal, U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.