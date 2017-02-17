Traders Sell Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) on Strength on Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $66.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $109.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $43.32 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Morgan Stanley had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Morgan Stanley traded up $0.45 for the day and closed at $46.49Specifically, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 12,481 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $574,625.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,557 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,559,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,248 shares of company stock valued at $31,022,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post $3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,752,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,272,000 after buying an additional 6,517,260 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 41,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,314,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,529,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,114,000 after buying an additional 11,986,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 18,385,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,425,000 after buying an additional 570,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $311,936,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company is a global financial services firm that, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, advises, and originates, trades, manages and distributes capital for, governments, institutions and individuals. Its segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

