TiVo Corporation (TIVO) Short Interest Down 32.8% in January

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,831,627 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 13th total of 2,725,796 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,219 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) opened at 21.00 on Friday. TiVo Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

In other TiVo Corporation news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,597,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $866,675.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TiVo Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TiVo Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TiVo Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TiVo Corporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TiVo Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIVO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of TiVo Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of TiVo Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

About TiVo Corporation

TiVo Corporation, formerly Titan Technologies Corporation, is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Rovi Corporation and TiVo Inc The Company, through TiVo Inc, is engaged in providing video technology software services and cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions. TiVo Inc’s software and cloud-based services provide an approach for navigating content chaos by combining live, recorded, Video on Demand (VOD) content into an intuitive user interface with universal search, discovery, viewing and recording, and creating a unified viewing experience.

