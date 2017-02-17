TiVo Corporation (TIVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TiVo Corporation was formerly known as Rovi Corporation. The recent merger of Rovi and TiVo has brought together two leading players in the media entertainment industry, which have complementary products and services and a number of patented technologies. The new TiVo is now the global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights. We believe that TiVo has significant growth opportunities in Western Europe and Latin America, given its partnerships with local providers. TiVo’s strong balance sheet will also enable the company to pursue strategic acquisitions. Its aggressive share buyback program will boost growth in the near term. However, intense competition particularly from companies like Dish Network and Cablevision Systems Corp. is eroding TiVo’s subscriber base, which seems to be the primary headwind in the near term. Notably, shares of TiVo have underperformed the broader market over the past one year.”

TIVO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of TiVo Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of TiVo Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) opened at 21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. TiVo Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,597,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at $866,675.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in TiVo Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $45,701,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in TiVo Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,790,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in TiVo Corporation by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,661,000 after buying an additional 1,865,716 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Group Inc. bought a new position in TiVo Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,573,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in TiVo Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,292,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TiVo Corporation

TiVo Corporation, formerly Titan Technologies Corporation, is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Rovi Corporation and TiVo Inc The Company, through TiVo Inc, is engaged in providing video technology software services and cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions. TiVo Inc’s software and cloud-based services provide an approach for navigating content chaos by combining live, recorded, Video on Demand (VOD) content into an intuitive user interface with universal search, discovery, viewing and recording, and creating a unified viewing experience.

