Timmins Gold Corp (TGD) Short Interest Update

Timmins Gold Corp (NYSE:TGD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,064 shares, an increase of 3.6% from the January 13th total of 842,946 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,329,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timmins Gold Corp from an “e+” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Timmins Gold Corp (NYSE:TGD) opened at 0.395 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Timmins Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Timmins Gold Corp Company Profile

Timmins Gold Corp. is a Canada-based gold producer engaged in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of resource properties in Mexico through its subsidiaries, Timmins Goldcorp Mexico, SA de C.V. and Molimentales del Noroeste, SA de C.V. (MdN). MdN owns the San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico.

