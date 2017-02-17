ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Given a €28.70 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €28.70 ($30.53) price target on ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKA. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nord/LB reissued a buy rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Commerzbank Ag set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp AG has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.68 ($26.26).

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) opened at 23.087 on Monday. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 52-week low of €14.50 and a 52-week high of €24.57. The company has a market cap of €13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.943. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.00.

About ThyssenKrupp AG

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

