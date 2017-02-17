Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Thermo Fisher ended the year 2016 on a mixed note with adjusted earnings ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales lagging the same. We remain encouraged by the company’s recent product launches along with strong emerging markets growth. In this regard, over the past three months, Thermo Fisher traded neck on neck with the Zacks categorized Medical Instruments industry. However, the company has started to outdo the broader industry on strong fourth-quarter bottom line performance and a solid outlook. We also look forward to Thermo Fisher’s acquisition of FEI Company which is going to boost its performance in life-science research. We also await the integration and expected synergy of Affimetrix. On the flip side, as expected, Thermo Fisher’s top-line performance in the quarter was affected by four less selling days resulting in flat organic growth. Competitive pressure and currency headwinds add further woes.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMO. Leerink Swann began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) opened at 157.71 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $160.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post $9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,956,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,519,000 after buying an additional 603,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,921,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,531,000 after buying an additional 586,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,273,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,036,000 after buying an additional 130,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,017,000 after buying an additional 245,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,331,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,036,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company is a provider of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. The company operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

