The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Announces Earnings Results

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company earned $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. The Kraft Heinz Company had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 87.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Kraft Heinz Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 97.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,343,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,819,000 after buying an additional 3,130,960 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company during the third quarter worth $103,126,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company during the second quarter worth $97,332,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company by 1,309.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,072,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,701,000 after buying an additional 996,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company during the fourth quarter worth $81,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz Company from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vetr upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

