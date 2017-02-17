TerraForm Global, Inc. (GLBL) Short Interest Down 33.5% in January

TerraForm Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,315,713 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the January 13th total of 1,977,949 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,619,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TerraForm Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TerraForm Global by 122.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd acquired a new position in TerraForm Global during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in TerraForm Global during the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in TerraForm Global by 51.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TerraForm Global (NASDAQ:GLBL) opened at 4.55 on Friday. TerraForm Global has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $515.19 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Avondale Partners raised shares of TerraForm Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TerraForm Global in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TerraForm Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

About TerraForm Global

TerraForm Global, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a diversified renewable energy company that owns contracted solar and wind power plants. The Company operates through two segments: Solar Energy and Wind Energy. The segments include the Company’s entire portfolio of power plants. The Company’s portfolio consisted of solar and wind power plants located in Brazil, China, India, Malaysia, South Africa, Thailand and Uruguay with an aggregate net capacity of 916.4 megawatts (MW) as of October 31, 2016.

