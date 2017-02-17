Teradyne, Inc. (TER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 20th

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) opened at 28.93 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.81 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. Teradyne has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $29.14.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business earned $380 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.23 million. Teradyne had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post $1.66 EPS for the current year.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.15.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $47,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $177,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $349,569 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

“Teradyne, Inc. (TER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 20th” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/17/teradyne-inc-ter-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-07-on-march-20th.html.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, computing, communications and aerospace and defense industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.