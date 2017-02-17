Tennant Company (TNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) opened at 71.35 on Wednesday. Tennant Company has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Tennant Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Tennant Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Tennant Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tennant Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Tennant Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Tennant Company by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant Company

Tennant Company (Tennant) is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing cleaning solutions. The Company is organized into four operating segments: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions, such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

