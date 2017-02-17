TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

TechTarget Inc (NDAQ:TTGT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TechTarget (NDAQ:TTGT) opened at 9.25 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.33 million and a P/E ratio of 115.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

