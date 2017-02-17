TD Securities Upgrades CAE Inc (CAE) to “Buy”

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) opened at 15.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.83. CAE has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company earned $682.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in CAE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 16,284,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,197,000 after buying an additional 981,915 shares in the last quarter. CGOV Asset Management purchased a new stake in CAE during the third quarter valued at $151,995,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 4.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,766,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,088,000 after buying an additional 321,039 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CAE by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after buying an additional 387,875 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

