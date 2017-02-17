TD Securities Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for TAG Oil Ltd (TAO)

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a C$1.55 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 158.33% from the stock’s current price.

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) opened at 0.60 on Wednesday. TAG Oil has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.04. The company’s market cap is $33.68 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

TAG Oil Company Profile

TAG Oil Ltd. (TAG) is an oil and gas producer and explorer with operations and production infrastructure in the Taranaki Basin of New Zealand. The Company’s property, Taranaki Basin, is an oil, gas and condensate rich area located on the North Island of New Zealand. The Taranaki Basin covers an area of approximately 100,000 square kilometers.

