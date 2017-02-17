TD Securities Raises Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) Price Target to C$64.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.69.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet and telephony services to consumers and businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. Its Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

